The Fergus Falls Police Department responded at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday when a vehicle turning onto Western Avenue near the post office struck an 87-year-old Fergus Falls female.
The vehicle was turning onto Western from Pioneer Road. According to the police report the driver did not see the pedestrian in time.
The victim suffered some scraping on her arms and legs and was transported to Lake Region HealthCare for treatment. The injuries were believed to be nonlife-threatening.
