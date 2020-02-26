A caller requested assistance from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office in regard to his 91-year-old mother. The caller suspected someone might take advantage of her.

The deputy who took the call spoke to the complainant and then went to check on his mother. The elderly woman refused to open the door and chastised the deputy for interrupting her dessert. The news that her son had contacted law enforcement after she had just spoken with him also upset her.  

