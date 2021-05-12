The Fergus Falls Police Department is investigating the theft of two stolen electric bicycles reported on Monday from a Hampden Avenue address.
Police say the two electric bicycles, valued at $899 each, were taken some time between Sunday and Monday. The first one is described as a white colored ebike, and the second is black with a blue digital camo color.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.