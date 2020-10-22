It was reported Saturday, Oct. 17 that an elevator was stuck and a passenger was trapped inside.
A Fergus Falls police officer reported all elevators in the building were checked and no one was located.
Dispatch updated the alert and stated the trapped individual was in Maryland.
The Fergus Falls fire chief was on the scene and checked elevators for any issues. The emergency phones in the elevators did not connect to anyone. The information was passed given to maintenance personnel at the scene.
