The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a structure fire Thursday that occurred at an address on 335th Avenue.
The complainant told a deputy that it was believed an ember that was blown up to the roof of the extremely old barn caused the fire.
The structure was on minimal value and was not insured.
