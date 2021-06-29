The Lake Region Healthcare emergency department contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday at approximately 9:29 a.m. about a patient who was upset and reportedly yelling and slamming doors and throwing items.
Police say the patient believed that they were being punished by emergency room staff for recently using drugs. A responding officer explained to the patient that they were being placed on a 72-hour hold by staff. Officers stayed in the area until hospital security arrived and took over. Staff was advised to call if they needed further law enforcement assistance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.