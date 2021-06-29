The Lake Region Healthcare emergency department contacted Fergus Falls police on Thursday at approximately 9:29 a.m. about a patient who was upset and reportedly yelling and slamming doors and throwing items. 

Police say the patient believed that they were being punished by emergency room staff for recently using drugs. A responding officer explained to the patient that they were being placed on a 72-hour hold by staff. Officers stayed in the area until hospital security arrived and took over. Staff was advised to call if they needed further law enforcement assistance. 

