A 46-year-old Frazee man and a 57-year-old Grandin, North Dakota, man both received nonlife-threatening injuries Thursday when their vehicles collided at the intersection of County Road 21 and North Tower Road in Detroit Lakes.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Grandin driver, Brian Laverne Aho, was turning left off County Road 21 onto North Tower Road in a 2006 semi when Gerving’s 2020 Ford Explorer, with lights and sirens activated, attempted to pass on the left side.
Both drivers were buckled. Gerving’s airbag was deployed. They were transported to Essentia Health in Detroit Lakes.
Other units responding to the accident, which occurred at 7:39 p.m. on a dry road surface, were the Detroit Lakes police and fire departments, the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and an Essentia Health ambulance.
