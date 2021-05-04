An employee at a home improvement store on the 2000 block of West Lincoln Avenue contacted Fergus Falls Police on Saturday at approximately 9:53 p.m. to report that they were inside the store and everyone else had left.
The employee stated that they were able to leave, but not able to lock up the building, and were afraid of setting off the alarm system in the process. An officer advised the person to attempt to contact the manager. Eventually, someone secured the doors and reset the alarms so the employee could leave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.