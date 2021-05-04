An employee at a home improvement store on the 2000 block of West Lincoln Avenue contacted Fergus Falls Police on Saturday at approximately 9:53 p.m. to report that they were inside the store and everyone else had left. 

The employee stated that they were able to leave, but not able to lock up the building, and were afraid of setting off the alarm system in the process. An officer advised the person to attempt to contact the manager. Eventually, someone secured the doors and reset the alarms so the employee could leave.

