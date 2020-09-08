A caller contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday to report a scam on Facebook.
The caller stated that they had applied to a job advertisement on Facebook and had them download an app on their phone. After contacting the Better Business Bureau, it was discovered that it was a fake business.
The officer advised the complainant to delete the app, report the post on Facebook and to change any sensitive passwords.
