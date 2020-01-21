Emergency Medical Service was required Saturday at a rural Pelican Rapids residence when a man operating a snowblower got one of his legs caught in the machine’s auger.
Pelican Rapids Fire and Ambulance crews were scrambled to aid the victim.
It appeared the man’s left ankle had been broken. Ringdahl Ambulance transported the man to Sanford Healthcare in Fargo.
