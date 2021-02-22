An EMS team met the family of a 2-year-old having a seizure on State Highway 29 Friday and transported the child to a hospital in Douglas County. A short time later, an Otter Tail County deputy intercepted a mid-1990s red Chevrolet Silverado passing multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed. The deputy stopped the driver and found he was the father of the child having the seizure. The driver was provided with directions to the hospital.

Load comments