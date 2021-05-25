The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Sunday at approximately 6:10 p.m. at the intersection of 430th Street and 233rd Avenue located on the west side of Lake Lida. 

The sheriff’s office stated that a motorist in the area witnessed the crash, and called 911. Shortly after law enforcement arrived on scene, it was determined that Travis Kadel, 57, of Erhard, had been ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The sheriff’s office also states that the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

Along with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office, Pelican Rapids Police and Fire, and Ringdahl Ambulance service responded to the scene.

