A 25-year-old Erhard man suffered multiple injuries shortly after noon Sunday when the mini-bike he was operating was struck by an eastbound SUV west of County Highway 35.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Corey Resler’s mini-bike entered the roadway from the north ditch of the county highway and attempted to make a turn on the highway.
Resler collided with an SUV driven by 58-year-old Michael Pederson of Underwood who was eastbound on 325th Street.
Resler’s injuries did not appear life-threatening. He was transported by Ringdahl Ambulance to Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls. The mini-bike was badly damaged in the accident and was towed from the scene. Resler was not wearing a helmet.
Pederson was not injured but his vehicle sustained damage. It was able to be driven from the scene.
