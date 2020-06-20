A call came in to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on June 13 of a fire at a home on Nevada Drive in Evansville.
According to the report, all occupants of the home exited safely, but the house was a total loss. Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.
