A nuisance call was received by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at 11 p.m. Monday.
The caller alleged his neighbor had been out target shooting with his rifle all evening.
A deputy contacted the neighbor who said he was done shooting for the night. He also said he would try to restrict his shooting to daylight hours to avoid upsetting his neighbors.
