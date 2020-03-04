A resident of East Everett Avenue asked for a welfare check Tuesday by the Fergus Falls Police Department after receiving a disturbing text message.

The caller’s friend said she was not doing well when contacted Saturday night and was unable to speak on the phone.

Subsequent efforts to make contact had been attempted. 

A police officer also attempted to make contact but had received no answer but her phone was turned off.

 

 

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments