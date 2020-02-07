A Fergus Falls woman asked to speak with an officer about the harassment/restraining order process early at 4:15 a.m. Friday after finding out her ex-boyfriend had been looking in one of her windows.
When the woman confronted him about his peculiar actions he told her he had heard there had been a disturbance at the residence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.