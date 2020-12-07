Fergus Falls police officers were called Friday after an ex allegedly destroyed a television set and trashed a bedroom. He was reported to be in the house smoking marijuana with a friend.
Police were warned there were loaded shotguns in the bedroom of the home but they encountered no danger.
The caller was advised about harassment restraining orders and options through civil court.
