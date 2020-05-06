The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint Tuesday from the son of a recently deceased man.
The caller said his ex-girlfriend was attempting to take items away from his late father’s property.
A deputy advised the complainant to seek advice from an attorney as to who currently has a legal right to the property.
The ex-girlfriend returned the items she had picked up before leaving the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.