The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a complainant about harassment from an ex-girlfriend over the phone Thursday.
According to the report, the man had previously reported issues and recently received a voicemail accusing him of giving her an STD. Law enforcement advised the complainant to block the number and gave the man information to file a restraining order.
