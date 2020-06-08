A complainant reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Sunday that her ex-boyfriend came into her residence and took meat out of a freezer and rims from her vehicle.

Although meat is a civil issue, law enforcement checked the wheels and rims, valued at $1,183.70. Law enforcement made contact with the man and he had admitted to taking the items, but agreed to return the wheels and rims. The complainant stated she was fine with it as long as she got her wheels back.

