A complainant alleged he had received phone threats Thursday from a caller who insisted that unless he stayed away from someone named Blake, he would be harmed.
The complainant told the Otter Tail County deputy answering the call that a threat had been made by an ex.
The complainant added that he had blocked the number and was requesting the incident be documented.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.