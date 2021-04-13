A Fergus Falls man contacted police on Saturday about an ex-girlfriend who was threatening to rip up the man’s stimulus check that had been delivered to an address the ex-couple had previously shared together.
The man further revealed to police that his ex-girlfriend was angry because he had cheated on her. An officer spoke with the ex-girlfriend and explained the seriousness of withholding or destroying another’s mail. However, police say she denied destroying the man’s check, but indicated that her former boyfriend did have mail at her residence for him. Police advised the woman to give the mail to the man.
