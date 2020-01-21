The Moorhead Police Department called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Friday for assistance in recovering a $2,500 bicycle from a party in Pelican Rapids.

The man who had the bike said he was not aware it was stolen property. He had traded a used lawn mower for it 8-12 months before. 

An investigation is ongoing according to a spokesman for the Pelican Rapids Police Department.

