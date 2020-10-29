The Fergus Falls Police Department received a report from East Fir Avenue Wednesday of a stolen catalytic converter.
The complainant alleged that sometime between June and Oct. 21 the converter had been stolen off her vehicle which had been parked in her driveway.
The estimated replacement cost of the converter was placed at $4,700.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.