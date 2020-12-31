A driver who stopped to see if anyone was injured at a traffic accident site Tuesday on County Highway 5 was told to keep moving.
The Otter Tail County deputy who responded to the call found the driver of the four-door sedan, heading southbound on Highway 5, had edged off the road into a snowy ditch and hit an approach. There were no injuries but the vehicle sustained minor damage.
