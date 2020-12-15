A silver Ford Explorer rolled and was found upside down at 11:38 a.m. Sunday, 3 miles northwest of Deer Creek near the intersection of County Highway 135 and County Highway 52.

An Otter Tail County deputy found the eastbound vehicle had two occupants. The driver had lost control of the vehicle on a slippery road surface. The vehicle rolled end over end after entering the ditch.

The occupants did not report any injuries. Both were belted at the time of the crash.

