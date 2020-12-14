A lake resident living on State Highway 78 near Ottertail notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s  Office Wednesday that her van alarm had been triggered throughout the night. The complainant also noticed a fish shelter in front of her property and was concerned the shelter owners were walking around with flashlights on her property – close enough to set off the alarm.

The complainant requested extra patrol. She said nothing was missing or damaged but was advised to contact the sheriff’s office if she noticed anything else unusual.

Load comments