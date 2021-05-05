The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted by a complainant Monday about traffic issues with vehicles not yielding to pedestrians on the corner of North Union and West Cavour avenues.
The resident was also concerned about the intersections of Union and Vernon avenues, and Union and Lincoln. The person stated that they walk on Union during the workday quite often and they have had vehicles turn right in front of him as they were walking. They also noted the Union intersection by the downtown liquor store as being problematic. The person stated that vehicle traffic is not watching for pedestrians and that is the reason for his request for extra patrol from the police department.
