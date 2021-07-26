A resident northwest of Fergus Falls on River Oaks Boulevard reported being scammed out of money in connection with a transaction on Facebook Marketplace. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the complainant purchased $65 worth of goods on Facebook Marketplace, and did not receive the purchased goods. The seller ended all contact with them after receiving money from the complainant by an online payment service. The sheriff’s office says the case is being investigated and was originally referred to Otter Tail County from the Brainerd Police Department.

