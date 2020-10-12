After a person got a cashier’s check from the Vergas State Bank and emailed it to a scammer, he identified it as a scam and returned the check to the bank. The bank is now being contacted from all over the country with copies of the fake check questioning its authenticity.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office advised the bank to tell them it was and to contact local law enforcement if they are out any money.
