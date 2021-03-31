A mobile home was reported to be on fire in Section 24 of Lyons Township early Tuesday according to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found several live power lines down across the roadway when they arrived at the scene. Evidence suggested high winds had blown a tree over atop the lines.
The Sebeka and Verndale fire departments along with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Forestry contained the fire in 23 mph winds.
The deputies found the mobile home fully engulfed by flames along with 3 acres of grass and woodland. Several pieces of old machinery and equipment were also damaged by the fire.
Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative personnel were also at the scene.
The fire was reported at 2:24 a.m. Lyons Township is approximately 17 miles northeast of Wadena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.