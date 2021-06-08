Despite quick response from the Fergus Falls fire and police departments, a false fire alarm was activated at approximately 12:09 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 at an apartment complex on the 100 block of East Summit Avenue.
It was determined that maintenance personnel had been replacing a door and while cutting the frame residual dust and smoke set off the alarm.
