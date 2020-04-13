A caller alleged Thursday that her 13-year-old daughter was picked up at the end of their driveway by an unknown male.
An Otter Tail County deputy looked into the matter and found the information provided by the teenager was not accurate after speaking with the person who gave her a ride to Underwood. She said the girl had shown up on her doorstep and asked for a ride. Acting in good faith, the woman dropped her off with her parents.
