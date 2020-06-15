A call came at 12:37 a.m. Saturday to the Fergus Falls Police Department about a group yelling back and forth on the 300 block of West Douglas Avenue.

The complainant stated that the group was yelling and using vulgar language. Law enforcement arrived to find a father and adult sons having a disagreement and all had been drinking. After talking with police, the parties agreed to go inside for the night.

