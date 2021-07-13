A call came in to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday about a family member vandalizing a 2015 Chevy Silverado.

According to the report, the caller stated that their stepchild was selling ADHD medication and became upset after the caller flushed it. The stepchild retaliated by tampering with the vehicle so it wouldn’t run.

Law enforcement spoke to the complainant about the issue, but did not want any action. The caller said they would reach out to the stepchild’s probation officer Monday.

Load comments