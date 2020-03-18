A feud between family members was allegedly the reason a vehicle had tried to run over a female complainant in the Walmart parking lot Tuesday in Fergus Falls. The woman told a Fergus Falls officer a vehicle had accelerated toward her as she walked out of Walmart. She said the vehicle was currently parked on West Stanton Avenue. The complainant was advised of the restraining order process.
All of The Daily Journal's coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.