A feud between family members was allegedly the reason a vehicle had tried to run over a female complainant in the Walmart parking lot Tuesday in Fergus Falls. The woman told a Fergus Falls officer a vehicle had accelerated toward her as she walked out of Walmart. She said the vehicle was currently parked on West Stanton Avenue. The complainant was advised of the restraining order process.

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments