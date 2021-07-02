A caller to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday reported that a family member had jumped out of a vehicle and was running around in a field near the intersection of State Highway 108 and 120th Avenue about 8 miles northeast of Rothsay.

Dispatch called back and spoke with the complainant who said that their family member was angry and had a friend pick them up. The sheriff’s office said everyone had left at that point and no law enforcement was necessary.

Load comments