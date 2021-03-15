A harassment complaint was made Friday after a family member entered a residence on Village Circle and took their mother’s wheelchair.
The Fergus Falls police officer answering the call found a report had previously been completed. The problem was a disagreement between family members over the number of wheelchairs the mother used.
Management checked the surveillance video and there was nothing to indicate that protection orders were discussed.
