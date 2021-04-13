In what Fergus Falls police are calling a civil dispute, a family contacted law enforcement Friday around 4 p.m., regarding their adult son who was evicted from their home in February. The family told police that the son still owes them money, and also was told to come and collect his property but failed to do so. The family told police they felt that they had waited the appropriate amount of time before they started to sell his belongings online. The son allegedly threatened to call law enforcement and have his family charged with theft, if they did so. Fergus Falls Police advised both parties that at this point it would be a civil issue.

