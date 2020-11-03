The body of Terry Melting, a 63-year-old male from Fargo, was recovered Friday from the Red River according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Melting’s body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul for an autopsy.
Foul play is not suspected.
Clay County law enforcement received a report at approximately 3:04 p.m. of an unoccupied vehicle 5 miles south of downtown Moorhead in the area of 60th Avenue and Seventh Street SW.
When deputies arrived, they determined the vehicle belonged to a male that was reported missing out of the city of Fargo.
A search of the area was carried out with the assistance of the Moorhead Fire Department and Valley Water Rescue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.