A Fargo man will serve 3 years of supervised probation following a pursuit that twisted through the streets of Fergus Falls in January.
According to Otter Tail County District Court records, On Jan. 17, at approximately 11:53 p.m. a Fergus Falls Police Department officer observed a white BMW parked on the shoulder on State Highway 210 in Otter Tail County. He stopped and spoke to the driver who said that she ran out of gas and a friend was coming from Fergus Falls to bring her gas. The officer left the scene but didn’t see any vehicles proceeding to assist in that direction so proceeded back to check on the car. Upon returning, the officer observed a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck parked in front of the BMW and a male attaching a tow strap to the BMW.
Records further indicate that the truck had a dealership advertisement and no license plate. The truck began towing the BMW and the Fergus Falls police officer activated his lights to initiate a traffic stop on the truck for not having license plates. The male driver of the truck, identified as Alex Michael Frank, 28, of Fargo, quickly accelerated and turned around the truck, and the tow strap disconnected.
A pursuit ensued with recorded speeds of 100 miles per hour on Highway 210. The pursuit continued into Fergus Falls. Stop sticks were deployed but were unsuccessful. Frank continued traveling 60 miles per hour through 30 mile per hour zones while law enforcement pursued him with lights and sirens activated. Frank then drove into a cul-de-sac and collided with a squad vehicle while accelerating away from officers. Multiple pursuit intervention technique maneuvers and additional stop sticks were deployed — all were unsuccessful.
Frank continued into North Dakota, where the pursuit was terminated. Law enforcement attempted to pursue the driver for approximately 41 miles.
Officers returned to the BMW. The occupants were not in the vicinity and the vehicle was towed to police storage.
The driver eventually called to locate the BMW and law enforcement spoke to the occupants of the BMW from the Jan. 18 incident, and were provided the name “Alex” as the male driver of the pickup truck. A records search of people associated with the driver and passenger produced a record for Frank.
After initially being unable to locate Frank, a warrant was issued for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Feb. 14, making his first appearance on May 10.
Frank was charged with felony level fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
Following a June 6 plea agreement, Frank will serve 3 years of supervised probation and was ordered to pay $3,588.83 in court fees and restitution.