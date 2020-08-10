A two-vehicle accident Saturday sent a 44-year-old Fargo man to a St. Cloud Hospital according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Shad Lawrence Lemon, 44, was trailing a 2008 Ford Escape driven by 18-year-old Brittney Helena Eck of Brainerd when Eck slowed and then stopped for traffic that was backed up by a red light.
Lemon laid his 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide on its side as it rammed into the back of Eck’s car.
Eck was belted at the time of the accident and was not injured.
Lemon was not helmeted.
Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office both responded to the site.
