A call came in to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to report several buildings had been damaged on Lost School Road in Henning June 14.
The complainant noticed that doors were kicked in on several building and a vacant farm property. Law enforcement arrived and noted the damage. The caller believes that nothing was taken and that it had happened between June 6-7. There were no suspects at the time of the complainant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.