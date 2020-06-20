A call came in to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to report several buildings had been damaged on Lost School Road in Henning June 14.

The complainant noticed that doors were kicked in on several building and a vacant farm property. Law enforcement arrived and noted the damage. The caller believes that nothing was taken and that it had happened between June 6-7. There were no suspects at the time of the complainant.

