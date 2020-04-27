The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire at 2014 Homestead Road N.E. Saturday near Nelson.

Darwin Wayne Krick, 64, reported that one side of his barn was fully engulfed in flames.

Krick was able to move his cattle and horses away from the barn. 

The Alexandria Fire Department was unable to save the barn but managed to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

North Memorial Ambulance and REA also responded to the call.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments