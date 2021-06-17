A property owner north of Perham called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Monday about an old farmstead that was broken into on the 4800 block of 425th Avenue. The sheriff’s office says a deputy learned the incident occurred between June 10 and June 13. Windows were broken out and the house was entered. The current property owner uses the house for storage and no one lives there.
Farmstead break-in north of Perham
James Allen
