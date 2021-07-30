The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Monday at approximately 2:02 p.m.
reporting a two vehicle head on crash on County Road 41 between Evansville and Interstate 94. The sheriff’s office said It appeared a westbound passenger car driven by a 72-year-old female from Fargo crossed over the centerline of the roadway into the path of an eastbound pickup driven by a 38-year-old male from Brandon. The two vehicles collided head on in the eastbound lane of the roadway. The female driver of the passenger car was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the pickup and a male passenger were transported to Alomere Health Hospital by North Ambulance with nonlife-threatening injuries. The sheriff’s office said the crash is under investigation, and the names of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.