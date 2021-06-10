The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one vehicle crash with injuries on Monday at approximately 10:24pm. The 911 caller indicated that a vehicle had rolled near the intersection of County Road 26 and 160th Street.
The caller stated there was one male lying outside the vehicle at the time and was believed to be deceased. Deputies responded to the area west of County Road 26 and
160th Street in Bullard’s Township and found a 2002 Nissan Maxima on its driver’s side on the north side of 160th Street. Deputies located the male approximately 75 feet to the east of the vehicle lying in a field. Resuscitation efforts were attempted but unsuccessful. The male was pronounced dead on scene. The male appeared to be wearing his seat belt at the time of
the crash. Investigations concluded that he had exited the vehicle after the crash and then collapsed in the location he had been found from the vehicle.
The male’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Verndale Police Department, Verndale Fire/First Response, and Lakewood Ambulance.
