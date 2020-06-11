The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday from a complainant who stated his three young children were being watched by a 12-year-old. He told law enforcement that such an arrangement was against the law. When a deputy was unable to find the statute and the complainant could not provide it a check was carried out. From guidelines released by Minnesota Human Services a 12-year-old can provide care for up to 12 hours. The sitter’s sister, who had a phone, provided care from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.
A deputy spoke with the younger children and they appeared to be well cared for and enjoyed being with their sitter.
