The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call at 9:08 a.m. Saturday that an 8-year-old had been left alone in a hotel room.

The officer answering the call found the father and child had made a plan for the child to remain in the room for an hour while the father went to the ice rink to watch the older brother play hockey.

Staff reported the child had left the room in the parent’s absence. The father and his errant child were reunited. Better supervision was advised.

